Joe La Sorsa headshot

Joe La Sorsa News: Reporting to Triple-A Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

La Sorsa will remain in the Pittsburgh organization and will accept an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis after going unclaimed off waivers Wednesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

La Sorsa, who had attended Pirates camp on a minor-league deal, had an upward-mobility clause in his contract that allowed him to move on from the Pirates if another organization had claimed him off waivers and placed him on its Opening Day roster. However, after finding no suitors on the waiver wire, La Sorsa will stick around with the Pirates and likely serve as a high-leverage arm in the Indianapolis bullpen to begin the season.

Joe La Sorsa
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe La Sorsa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe La Sorsa See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
29 days ago