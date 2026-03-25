Joe La Sorsa News: Reporting to Triple-A Indianapolis

La Sorsa will remain in the Pittsburgh organization and will accept an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis after going unclaimed off waivers Wednesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

La Sorsa, who had attended Pirates camp on a minor-league deal, had an upward-mobility clause in his contract that allowed him to move on from the Pirates if another organization had claimed him off waivers and placed him on its Opening Day roster. However, after finding no suitors on the waiver wire, La Sorsa will stick around with the Pirates and likely serve as a high-leverage arm in the Indianapolis bullpen to begin the season.