Joe Mack Injury: Day-to-day with stiff neck
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Monday that Mack is dealing with a stiff neck but should return to the lineup in a couple days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
McCullough noted that, if it were the regular season, Mack would most likely play through the injury. Mack has appeared in seven games this spring for Miami, going 3-for-18 with one home run at the dish. He's third on the Marlins' catching depth chart and will begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, barring an injury to Agustin Ramirez or Liam Hicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues40 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects47 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues116 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More