Joe Mack Injury: Held out again Tuesday
Mack (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.
Mack is battling a right shoulder injury and will miss a third consecutive start. The issue isn't considered serious, but with a team off day looming Thursday, the Marlins could play it safe and hold Mack out until Friday when the team returns home. Brian Navarreto will grab another start at catcher.
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