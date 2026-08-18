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Joe Mack Injury: Held out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Mack (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.

Mack is battling a right shoulder injury and will miss a third consecutive start. The issue isn't considered serious, but with a team off day looming Thursday, the Marlins could play it safe and hold Mack out until Friday when the team returns home. Brian Navarreto will grab another start at catcher.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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