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Joe Mack Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:13pm

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Mack is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies due to a right shoulder injury, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

McCullough relayed that he wasn't overly concerned about Mack's shoulder issue, but the 23-year-old catcher will be relegated to the bench for a second straight game and is considered day-to-day. Brian Navarreto will draw the start behind the plate and bat ninth, forming a battery with starting pitcher Janson Junk.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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