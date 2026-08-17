Joe Mack Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Mack is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies due to a right shoulder injury, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

McCullough relayed that he wasn't overly concerned about Mack's shoulder issue, but the 23-year-old catcher will be relegated to the bench for a second straight game and is considered day-to-day. Brian Navarreto will draw the start behind the plate and bat ninth, forming a battery with starting pitcher Janson Junk.