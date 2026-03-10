Joe Mack News: Back in action Tuesday

Mack (neck) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Nationals.

Mack was unavailable for a bit due to neck stiffness, but he's been cleared to return to action. The 23-year-old is 3-for-18 with one home run and a 2:6 BB:K this spring and is projected to open the season at Triple-A Jacksonville.