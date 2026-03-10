Joe Mack headshot

Joe Mack News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mack (neck) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Nationals.

Mack was unavailable for a bit due to neck stiffness, but he's been cleared to return to action. The 23-year-old is 3-for-18 with one home run and a 2:6 BB:K this spring and is projected to open the season at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
