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Joe Mack News: Collects first big-league hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Mack went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

A third-inning single by the rookie catcher brought home Kyle Stowers, giving Mack his first hit and RBI in MLB, and he added another knock in the eighth. The 23-year-old top prospect will get a long look in the starting role from the Marlins, with Liam Hicks -- who got the start at first base Tuesday before taking over behind the plate for the top of the ninth after Mack was lifted for a pinch runner -- seeing more of his playing time at 1B and DH as a result.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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