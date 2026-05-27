Joe Mack News: Exiting starting nine
Mack is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto.
Mack started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he will get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Liam Hicks is doing the catching and batting second in the rubber match.
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