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Joe Mack News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Mack is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto.

Mack started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he will get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Liam Hicks is doing the catching and batting second in the rubber match.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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