Joe Mack News: Hitless in MLB debut
Mack went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
Making his big-league debut and batting seventh, Mack was fanned by Aaron Nola in the fifth inning, between a groundout and a pop-up in foul territory. On the bright side, the rookie catcher guided Janson Junk to a strong outing in a 1-0 loss, and it's his defensive work rather than his bat that the Marlins are counting on to be an upgrade over Agustin Ramirez. While he'll split time behind the plate with Liam Hicks, Mack will get a long runway to establish himself at the top level after slashing .251/.336/.447 over 122 career games in Triple-A with 21 homers.
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