Joe Mack headshot

Joe Mack News: Hitless in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Mack went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Making his big-league debut and batting seventh, Mack was fanned by Aaron Nola in the fifth inning, between a groundout and a pop-up in foul territory. On the bright side, the rookie catcher guided Janson Junk to a strong outing in a 1-0 loss, and it's his defensive work rather than his bat that the Marlins are counting on to be an upgrade over Agustin Ramirez. While he'll split time behind the plate with Liam Hicks, Mack will get a long runway to establish himself at the top level after slashing .251/.336/.447 over 122 career games in Triple-A with 21 homers.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts
Rotowire Staff
47 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
49 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
61 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
97 days ago