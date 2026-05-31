Joe Mack News: Idle Sunday
Mack is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Mack will receive a breather for Sunday's day game after he started behind the plate in the first two contests of the series. Liam Hicks will fill in for Mack as the Marlins' starting catcher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mack See More