Joe Mack News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Mack to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
The 23-year-old is one of Miami's top prospects, but he struggled to a .472 OPS across nine spring games and will open the campaign at Triple-A. Mack spent most of 2025 with Jacksonville and totaled 18 home runs and seven steals with a .786 OPS in 98 contests.
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