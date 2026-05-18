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Joe Mack News: Racks up season-high four RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mack went 1-for-3 with four RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-0 win over Atlanta.

Despite coming away with no extra-base hits, the rookie backstop was still able to pile up a season-high four RBI on Monday. With Agustin Ramirez getting some seasoning in the minor leagues and Liam Hicks settling in as Miami's top first baseman, Mack is serving as the club's primary catcher but remains mostly off the fantasy radar. Over 40 at-bats, he's hitting .225 with three doubles, six RBI and six runs scored.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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