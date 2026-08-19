Joe Mack News: Returning to Miami lineup
Mack (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Mack missed each of the last three contests with a right shoulder injury, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The rookie catcher sports a .731 OPS with 12 home runs in 76 games for the Marlins this season.
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