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Joe Mack News: Returning to Miami lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Mack (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Mack missed each of the last three contests with a right shoulder injury, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The rookie catcher sports a .731 OPS with 12 home runs in 76 games for the Marlins this season.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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