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Joe Mack News: Riding pine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 10:47am

Mack is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game with the Reds.

Mack will get a breather after starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series and going 3-for-7 with a solo home run. Brian Navarreto will handle catching duties and bat ninth for Miami in the finale in Cincinnati.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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