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Joe Mack News: Set to join major-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Mack is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Mack will get a chance to join the major-league roster for the first time in his career ahead of the team's series finale against the Phillies on Monday. The catcher is considered to be one of Miami's top prospects, and he's posted a .244 average with three home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base over 82 at-bats in 24 games with Jacksonville so far this year. Agustin Ramirez is set to be sent down to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move, so Mack will split time behind the plate with Liam Hicks for the time being.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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