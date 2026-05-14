Joe Mack News: Sitting out Thursday

Mack is out of the lineup Thursday against Minnesota.

Mack went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Twins. The recently elevated rookie has seen consistent action since being added to Miami's roster May 4, with his absence Thursday ending a run of five straight starts. Liam Hicks will bat second and start at catcher over Mack in the series finale.