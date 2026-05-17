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Joe Mack News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Mack is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Mack started the first two games of the series in Tampa Bay but will take a seat Sunday after going 1-for-8 with a run and five strikeouts. Liam Hicks is stepping behind the plate in the series finale while Christopher Morel picks up a start at first base.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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