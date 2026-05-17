Joe Mack News: Taking seat Sunday
Mack is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Mack started the first two games of the series in Tampa Bay but will take a seat Sunday after going 1-for-8 with a run and five strikeouts. Liam Hicks is stepping behind the plate in the series finale while Christopher Morel picks up a start at first base.
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