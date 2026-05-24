Joe Mack News: Taking seat Sunday
Mack is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The Marlins will give Mack a break for Sunday's matinee after he started behind the plate in each of the team's previous three games. In Mack's stead, Liam Hicks will receive a turn behind the dish and will form a battery with starting pitcher Tyler Phillips.
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