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Joe Mack News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Mack is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Marlins will give Mack a break for Sunday's matinee after he started behind the plate in each of the team's previous three games. In Mack's stead, Liam Hicks will receive a turn behind the dish and will form a battery with starting pitcher Tyler Phillips.

Joe Mack
Miami Marlins
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