Joe Mantiply Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Mantiply (knee) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, striking out one in a perfect inning.
It was the left-hander's first outing in more than three months, as he's been working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Mantiply will likely need at least a couple more rehab appearances before rejoining the Blue Jays' active roster.
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