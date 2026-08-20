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Joe Mantiply Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mantiply (knee) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, striking out one in a perfect inning.

It was the left-hander's first outing in more than three months, as he's been working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Mantiply will likely need at least a couple more rehab appearances before rejoining the Blue Jays' active roster.

Joe Mantiply
Toronto Blue Jays
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