Joe Mantiply Injury: Expected to resume throwing soon
Mantiply (knee) is expected to resume throwing within the next couple of days, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mantiply landed on the 15-day injured list this past Tuesday due to left knee inflammation. He's ready to take the next step in his recovery program, and once he gets a couple of bullpen sessions under his belt, the Blue Jays will have a better sense of when Mantiply can returned from the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mantiply See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mantiply See More