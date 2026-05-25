Joe Mantiply Injury: Expected to resume throwing soon

Mantiply (knee) is expected to resume throwing within the next couple of days, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mantiply landed on the 15-day injured list this past Tuesday due to left knee inflammation. He's ready to take the next step in his recovery program, and once he gets a couple of bullpen sessions under his belt, the Blue Jays will have a better sense of when Mantiply can returned from the IL.