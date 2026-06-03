Joe Mantiply Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Blue Jays transferred Mantipky (knee) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mantiply is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, so the Blue Jays will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his spot on the 40-man roster to Simeon Woods Richardson, who was acquired from the Twins on Wednesday.