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Joe Mantiply Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Blue Jays transferred Mantipky (knee) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mantiply is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, so the Blue Jays will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his spot on the 40-man roster to Simeon Woods Richardson, who was acquired from the Twins on Wednesday.

Joe Mantiply
Toronto Blue Jays
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