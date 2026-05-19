Joe Mantiply headshot

Joe Mantiply Injury: Out with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Mantiply on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 18, due to left knee inflammation.

Mantiply presumably picked up the injury during his last appearance Sunday in Detroit, where he allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. The left-hander is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated in early June.

Joe Mantiply
Toronto Blue Jays
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