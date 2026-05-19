Joe Mantiply Injury: Out with knee issue
The Blue Jays placed Mantiply on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 18, due to left knee inflammation.
Mantiply presumably picked up the injury during his last appearance Sunday in Detroit, where he allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. The left-hander is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated in early June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now