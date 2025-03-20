Joe Mantiply News: Added to closer mix

In discussing Arizona's closer role, manager Torey Lovullo mentioned Mantiply as someone that could get save opportunities, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "I don't want to dismiss Joe Mantiply," Lovullo said. "He's really good against lefties. So I don't know what the answer is, but I'll probably go more matchup based for right now until it's the right time to make that decision."

Lovullo feels all the candidates to close, which prior to mentioning Mantiply, included Kevin Ginkel, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, have thrown well this spring. There's still a handful of Cactus League games the manager can use to evaluate, but this process could play out into the regular season. Mantiply has a 1.35 ERA with three walks and three strikeouts over 6.2 spring innings.