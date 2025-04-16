Fantasy Baseball
Joe Mantiply headshot

Joe Mantiply News: ERA on the rise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 5:42am

Mantiply allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Marlins.

The Diamondbacks were leading, 10-1, when Mantiply opened the seventh inning, so the scoring allowed didn't jeopardize the club, but the left-hander hasn't executed thus far. He isn't overpowering, so he needs to be precise with location. Mantiply's given up runs in his last three outings, pushing his ERA to 13.50 over 6.2 innings (seven outings).

Joe Mantiply
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
