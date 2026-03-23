Joe Mantiply News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Blue Jays reassigned Mantiply to minor-league camp Monday.

Mantiply is expected to open the season at Triple-A Buffalo after he was one of six non-roster invitees reassigned Monday in the Blue Jays' latest round of cuts. The 35-year-old lefty made 10 relief appearances in the majors with the Diamondbacks last season, logging a 15.83 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings.