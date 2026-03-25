Joe Musgrove Injury: Begins season on IL

San Diego placed Musgrove (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2024, Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season but received full clearance ahead of spring training. However, after Musgrove experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired elbow following an exhibition versus Team Great Britain on March 4, the Padres have elected to tread carefully with the veteran righty. Musgrove has remained shut down from throwing for just over two weeks, but the San Diego brass has continued to downplay concern about his elbow issue, noting that some speed bumps were expected coming off the major surgery. While Musgrove is on the shelf, the Padres will turn to Walker Buehler to fill out their rotation.