Joe Musgrove Injury: Doesn't have timeline for return

Musgrove (elbow) has resumed playing catch, but he doesn't have a definitive timeline to rejoin the Padres' rotation, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Musgrove threw 60 pitches in an exhibition game against Great Britain on March 4, but he was subsequently pulled back from throwing and hasn't tossed from a mound since. Following the setback, the right-hander underwent a precautionary MRI, but the imaging didn't show any new concerns. Considering that he hasn't pitched in a big-league game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of 2024, Musgrove will almost certainly need to clear multiple hurdles -- including resuming bullpen sessions, throwing to live hitters and taking part in a minor-league rehab stint -- before San Diego activates him off the IL. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller suggested this week that Musgrove's timeframe to make his season debut is hazy, saying, "We're not going to really know until he gets through days like today, where he starts to play catch and he puts some volume on what he's doing and he starts to build up innings and we're seeing the bounce-back. So it's not like next week he's coming back. But this isn't something either where we're talking about months. We'll know a lot more here over the course of the next week to 10 days, how he starts bouncing back from these early throwing sessions."