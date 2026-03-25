Joe Musgrove Injury: Lands on 15-day IL
San Diego placed Musgrove (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Musgrove had an outside chance of making the Padres' Opening Day roster after sitting out for the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2024. His placement on the IL means he'll need more time to ramp up, and the earliest he can make his return to the majors is mid-April. Walker Buehler's contract was selected to the Padres' major-league roster in a corresponding move, and he will work out of the rotation for as long as Musgrove is sidelined.
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