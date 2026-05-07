Joe Musgrove headshot

Joe Musgrove Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 4:00pm

The Padres transferred Musgrove (elbow) to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

The Padres added Luis Campusano to the 10-day injured list and selected Rodolfo Duran from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday as part of a corresponding move. Musgrove has been progressing slowing in his attempt to return from Tommy John surgery he had had in late 2024.

Joe Musgrove
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Musgrove See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Musgrove See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
46 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
48 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
55 days ago