Joe Musgrove Injury: Not yet cleared for mound work

Musgrove (elbow) remains limited to playing catch during his throwing program and hasn't yet been cleared for bullpen sessions, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove entered spring training with no limitations after completing his recovery from October 2024 Tommy John surgery, but he pitched in just one exhibition game before experiencing renewed soreness in his surgically repaired elbow. Though the fact that Musgrove hasn't been shut down from throwing since suffering his setback can be taken as an encouraging sign, the veteran right-hander is progressing slowly and is without an official timeline to make his season debut. At the very least, Musgrove will remain on the shelf through the end of April, and he'll have several checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before a potential return date comes into focus.