Joe Musgrove headshot

Joe Musgrove Injury: Reaches 70 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:48pm

Musgrove allowed five earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings Friday in his rehab start with Triple-A El Paso.

Though he was knocked around in the third start of his rehab assignment, Musgrove built up to 70 pitches and 95.2 mph with his fastball. According to MLB.com, Padres manager Craig Stammen said Musgrove was "very positive" about how he felt during Friday's outing, but a decision has yet to be made regarding whether he'll require another rehab start or return from the 60-day injured list to make his first big-league appearance since Sept. 26, 2024. If Musgrove ends up entering the rotation during the Padres' upcoming weekend series with the Twins, he would likely be operating with a limited pitch count.

Joe Musgrove
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Musgrove See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Musgrove See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
89 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
105 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
119 days ago