Joe Musgrove headshot

Joe Musgrove News: Starting exhibition game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Musgrove (elbow) will start Wednesday's exhibition game against Team Great Britain, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It will be Musgrove's first appearance in a game setting since his October 2024 Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander has been throwing off the mound throughout Padres camp, most recently tossing three innings in a simulated game last week. Musgrove was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, but he will not have strict workload limitations in 2026.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Musgrove
