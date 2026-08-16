Joe Rock News: Claimed by A's, sent to Vegas

The Athletics claimed Rock off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Rock will join his third organization this season after spending time with both the Rays and the White Sox in 2026. All four of Rock's appearances in the big leagues came with the White Sox, with theleft-hander compiling a 3.48 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB over 10.1 innings. The Athletics transferred Justin Sterner (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 40-man roster for Rock.