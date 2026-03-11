Joe Rock headshot

Joe Rock News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Rays optioned Rock to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rock has allowed just one run and struck out nine over five innings this spring, but he's also issued six walks. The 25-year-old should get a chance in the Rays' bullpen this season, but he'll begin the year at Triple-A Durham.

Joe Rock
Tampa Bay Rays
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rock See More
