Joe Rock News: Cut from big-league camp
The Rays optioned Rock to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rock has allowed just one run and struck out nine over five innings this spring, but he's also issued six walks. The 25-year-old should get a chance in the Rays' bullpen this season, but he'll begin the year at Triple-A Durham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rock See More