Joe Rock News: DFA'd by White Sox
The White Sox designated Rock for assignment Friday.
With Chicago claiming Jake Rogers off waivers Friday, Rock loses his spot on the 40-man roster. Rock has appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season, posting a 3.48 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 10.1 innings. He's currently with Triple-A Charlotte.
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