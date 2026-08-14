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Joe Rock News: DFA'd by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The White Sox designated Rock for assignment Friday.

With Chicago claiming Jake Rogers off waivers Friday, Rock loses his spot on the 40-man roster. Rock has appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season, posting a 3.48 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 10.1 innings. He's currently with Triple-A Charlotte.

Joe Rock
Chicago White Sox
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