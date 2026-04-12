Joe Rock headshot

Joe Rock News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

The Rays optioned Rock to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Drew Rasmussen (personal), who was activated from the family medical emergency list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees. After being recalled from Triple-A on Friday, Rock didn't make any appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen over the first two games of the series with New York.

Joe Rock
Tampa Bay Rays
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