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Joe Rock News: Joins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 9:24am

The Rays recalled Rock from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rock was off to an erratic start at Durham, yielding five runs with a 4:5 K:BB and two hit-by-pitches in 2.1 frames. He pitched well during his brief time with the Rays last season, however, permitting two runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The left-hander will give manager Kevin Cash a fresh bullpen option.

Joe Rock
Tampa Bay Rays
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