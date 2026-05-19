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Joe Rock News: Sent to White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Rays traded Rock to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Oliver Dunn.

Rock has spent the entire season with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 4.80 ERA and 1.93 WHIP alongside a 27:17 K:BB through 15 innings. He'll report to Triple-A Charlotte to begin his time in the White Sox organization, but the fact that he owns a spot on the 40-man roster will help his chances of returning to the majors later in the year when the Sox need fresh bullpen depth. Kyle Teel (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Joe Rock
Chicago White Sox
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