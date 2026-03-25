Joe Ross News: Added to roster
The Diamondbacks selected Ross' contract from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Despite posting a 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over seven innings during spring training, Ross was able to secure a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen. The right-hander is expected to operate as a multi-inning reliever/mop-up man for Arizona.
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