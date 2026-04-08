Joe Ross headshot

Joe Ross News: Back with Arizona on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Diamondbacks re-signed Ross to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Ross elected free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster, but he's now back in the organization on a new deal. The veteran swingman allowed eight runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 frames during his brief time with the big club.

Joe Ross
Arizona Diamondbacks
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