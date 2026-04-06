Joe Ross News: Clears waivers
The Diamondbacks outrighted Ross to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Ross will stick around in the Arizona organization after going unclaimed off waivers once the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment Friday. The right-hander was able to secure his spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster but struggled over his three appearances out of the bullpen to begin the season, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings.
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