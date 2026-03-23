Joe Ross News: Clinches roster spot
The Diamondbacks informed Ross on Sunday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ross, who had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, submitted a 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in seven innings during Cactus League play. The 32-year-old has worked primarily as a starter during his career but will operate as a multi-inning reliever for Arizona.
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