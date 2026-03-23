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Joe Ross News: Clinches roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:13am

The Diamondbacks informed Ross on Sunday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ross, who had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, submitted a 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in seven innings during Cactus League play. The 32-year-old has worked primarily as a starter during his career but will operate as a multi-inning reliever for Arizona.

Joe Ross
Arizona Diamondbacks
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