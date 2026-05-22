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Joe Ross News: Inks minors pact with Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:43am

The Rangers signed Ross to a minor-league contract Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Ross was released from his minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks earlier this week after he'd posted an ugly 19.64 ERA across three MLB games. In 12 games with Triple-A Reno, the veteran right-hander logged a 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 21 innings. Ross will provide organizational depth with Texas.

Joe Ross
Texas Rangers
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