Joe Ross News: Inks minors pact with Texas

The Rangers signed Ross to a minor-league contract Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Ross was released from his minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks earlier this week after he'd posted an ugly 19.64 ERA across three MLB games. In 12 games with Triple-A Reno, the veteran right-hander logged a 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 21 innings. Ross will provide organizational depth with Texas.