Joe Ross News: Next man up for rotation spot

Ross is building up a starter during spring training, but he's expected to open the season in the bullpen if all five members of the Philadelphia rotation are healthy heading into Opening Day, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The right-hander seems to be the next man up for a starting spot if any of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo or Cristopher Sanchez aren't available to make their first turn through the rotation to begin the season. Ideally though, manager Rob Thomson said Monday that Ross will serve primarily as a multi-inning or one-inning leverage option out of the bullpen. While with Milwaukee last season, Ross struggled over his 10 starts (4.98 ERA, .321 wOBA, 39:18 K:BB in 47 innings), but he was effective across 15 relief appearances (1.67 ERA, .258 wOBA, 27:11 K:BB in 27 innings).