Joe Ross headshot

Joe Ross News: Released from MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Diamondbacks released Ross on Monday.

Ross was torched for eight runs in 3.2 innings in a stint with the Diamondbacks earlier this season but has spent most of his time at Triple-A Reno, where he held a 4.29 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 21 frames. The veteran hurler will now be on the lookout for a new contract with an organization seeking swingman depth.

Joe Ross
 Free Agent
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