Joe Ross News: Released from MiLB deal

The Diamondbacks released Ross on Monday.

Ross was torched for eight runs in 3.2 innings in a stint with the Diamondbacks earlier this season but has spent most of his time at Triple-A Reno, where he held a 4.29 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 21 frames. The veteran hurler will now be on the lookout for a new contract with an organization seeking swingman depth.