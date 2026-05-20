Joe Ross News: Released from MiLB deal
The Diamondbacks released Ross on Monday.
Ross was torched for eight runs in 3.2 innings in a stint with the Diamondbacks earlier this season but has spent most of his time at Triple-A Reno, where he held a 4.29 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 21 frames. The veteran hurler will now be on the lookout for a new contract with an organization seeking swingman depth.
Joe Ross
Free Agent
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