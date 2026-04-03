Joe Ross News: Removed from 40-man roster
Ross was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ross broke camp with the big club but quickly pitched his way off the roster, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings out of the Arizona bullpen to begin the 2026 season. Taylor Rashi's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
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