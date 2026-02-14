Joe Ross headshot

Joe Ross News: Signs NRI deal with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 7:46am

Ross signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday and was invited to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Across 37 appearances with the Phillies last season, Ross posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.47 WHIP alongside a 39:18 K:BB over 51 innings. He'll compete for a spot in Arizona's bullpen during spring training, but there's a higher chance he begins the regular season at Triple-A Reno.

Joe Ross
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ross See More
