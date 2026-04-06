Joe Ross News: Will test free agency
Ross elected free agency Monday.
Ross was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, and rather than accept an assignment with Triple-A Reno, he'll search for an opportunity elsewhere. He surrendered eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.2 frames in three appearances for Arizona before he was DFA'd.
Joe Ross
Free Agent
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