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Joe Ryan Injury: Completes side session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:14am

Ryan (glute) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ryan tossed all sinkers and fastballs in the session, which represents a step forward in the right-hander's recovery from a mild left glute strain, after he had previously been limited to throwing off flat ground. Manager Derek Shelton came away pleased with how Ryan looked Tuesday but he was careful to note that the bullpen session was the "first step in the progression to getting him back." With that in mind, the Twins may want to see Ryan face live hitters before clearing him to return from the 15-day injured list.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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