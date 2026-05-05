Joe Ryan Injury: MRI on elbow comes back clean
Ryan played catch Tuesday after an MRI on his right elbow came back negative, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Ryan was forced to depart Sunday's start against the Blue Jays after throwing just nine pitches due to right elbow soreness. However, he has managed to avoid a serious injury and is slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Ryan is tentatively scheduled to start a game this weekend in Cleveland, and he should be cleared to take the ball against the Guardians if he gets through his bullpen session without a setback.
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