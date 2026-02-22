Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan Injury: MRI shows only inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

An MRI on Ryan's back revealed only inflammation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

This is a best-case scenario for Ryan and the Twins after the right-hander was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start Saturday. It's uncertain when exactly Ryan will be able to resume mound work.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan
