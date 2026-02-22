Joe Ryan Injury: MRI shows only inflammation
An MRI on Ryan's back revealed only inflammation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
This is a best-case scenario for Ryan and the Twins after the right-hander was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start Saturday. It's uncertain when exactly Ryan will be able to resume mound work.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3003 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams12 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30031 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions32 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More